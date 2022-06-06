Report

Rebar Ahmed: I am the KDP's candidate for presidency; we are waiting for a Shiite agreement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-06T12:00:38+0000
Rebar Ahmed: I am the KDP's candidate for presidency; we are waiting for a Shiite agreement

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the Iraqi presidency, Rebar Ahmed, attributed the prolonged political deadlock in the country to the Shiite-Shiite disagreement, hinting at a "positive" atmosphere inside the Kurdish camp.

"The meetings between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) were positive," Ahmed told reporters, "the presidency of the republic was not discussed in those meetings."

"I am still the Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the presidency," the region's minister of Interior added, "the selection of a new president has taken a very long so far. However, it did not delay the formation of the government."

"The reason for the delay is the lack of Shiite agreement over a candidate for premiership and the lineup of the next government," he said.

