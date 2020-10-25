Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Rasool calls on the protestors to hand over suspects who are trying to sabotage the protests

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-25T16:26:16+0000
Rasool calls on the protestors to hand over suspects who are trying to sabotage the protests

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces called on the demonstrators to hand over "suspects" in the demonstration squares to the security forces.

Rasool said in a press conference that there were individuals who tried to sabotage the demonstration by targeting the security forces, adding, "Until now, everything is under control, and the security forces are not carrying any firearms in the vicinity of the demonstrations square based on a directive from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. If anyone tries to tamper with the safety of the demonstrators or target the security forces or carry out arson acts or rob government installations or attack buildings, the government will receive a firm and strong response".

For his part, Major General Saad Maan, Director of the Relations and Information Department at the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that 43 security forces had been injured in the demonstrations.

related

The Ministry of Interior denies the resignation of the minister

Date: 2020-08-28 20:24:55
The Ministry of Interior denies the resignation of the minister

The Ministry of Interior reaches the criminals in Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-09-29 13:23:15
The Ministry of Interior reaches the criminals in Al-Radwaniyah attack

Hundreds of demonstrators pour to Tahrir Square

Date: 2020-10-01 09:41:27
Hundreds of demonstrators pour to Tahrir Square

Five demonstrators injured in Baghdad protests

Date: 2020-10-25 12:00:29
Five demonstrators injured in Baghdad protests