Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that new directives had been issued to the security forces al-Hashd al-Shaabi regarding the time of duties during the lockdown.

Rasool affirmed the security forces' support and cooperation with the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19, calling on media professionals to cooperate with the security and health services and abide by the issued instructions.