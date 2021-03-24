Rasool announces the AAR of the Makhmour mountains operation

Shafaq News / The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces disclosed details regarding the Makhmour Mountains operation.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said in a statement that the terrorist Hassan Abdullah Hilal who surrendered to the counter-terrorism service gave important information, the most prominent of which was that the service had attacked the terrorists recently during their "Al-Bashair" graduation ceremony.

The blitz resulted in killing the so-called Emir of Makhmour Mountains, Amir Taher, the Emir of the sniper detachments, Abu Gaith, and his companions, in addition to a large number of terrorists.