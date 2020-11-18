Rasool: Some intend to find an excuse for bombing the capital

Shafaq News / Spokesman for the international coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Colonel Wayne Marotto, announced on Wednesday that the rocket attack that targeted an Iraqi military base in the Green Zone did not result in any losses among the coalition forces.

For his part, Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said, "The federal government continues to work for a stable, secure Iraq", adding, "Some people intend to find an excuse to bomb areas in the capital with the aim of destabilizing security, while the result was the death of a child and the injury of innocent citizens."