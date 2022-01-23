Rasool: Commanders' neglect was the reason behind al-A'dhaim massacre

Category: Iraq News

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said that the main reason for al-A'dhaim massacre was the "Commanders' neglect". He said in a televised speech that the reason for the massacre was medium and low-level Commanders' neglect, noting that a brigade and regiment commanders, in addition to other officers, are currently being investigated. "What happened was not a raid into the company's headquarters, but an outflank." Only six ISIS terrorists carried out the massacre, according to Rasool. Earlier today, Nidaa Diyala (Diyala's Call) commander, Zham Ismail al-Jubouri, revealed the outcome of the security operation launched by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Sunday morning. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Jubouri said, "the operations resulted in clearing 16 kilometers from al-Nohman crossing, west of al-Udhaim, through to al-Udhaim dam and the mouth of al-Udhaim river near al-Bu Slaybi village." "A boat used by the members of the terrorist organization was destroyed at al-Nohman crossing," he added. The Iraqi army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Sunday morning launched a joint large-scale military operation to trace and pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist organization in al-Udhaim basin, Diyala's far north. A source told Shafaq News Agency that forces from the Tribal Mobilization and the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) were also involved in the operation. "Aerial coverage was provided by the Iraqi army aircraft," the source said. The PMF operations commander in Diyala, Taleb al-Mousawi, said that the operation came in response to the Friday attack against the Iraqi army company stationed in al-Udhaim sub-district. "The forces participating in the operation are the [PMF] 3rd, 4th, and 20th brigade, Nidaa Diyala (Diyala's Call) brigade, the Special force of Diyala's Operations Command supported by the intelligence, artillery, and explosive squads," he said. "The operation aims to tighten the grip upon the eastern and western compartments of al-Udhaim river basin, controlling al-Nohman line downstream al-Udhaim river in the southern Tigris," he added, "the operation will continue in spite of the cold weather, complex topography, tough movement inside the jungles and lagoons."

