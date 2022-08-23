Rasool: Al-Kadhimi calls the security and military institutions not to issue any political statement

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul commented on the Popular Mobilization's statement expressing readiness to defend state institutions "armed men besieged the Judiciary."

"The Commander in Chief (PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi) confirms that the Iraqi security and military forces will not be drawn into political conflicts…their duty will always remain to protect Iraq," Rasool said in a statement.

He added that Al-Kadhimi stressed the need to "prevent the security and military institutions from issuing any statement of a political context."

Earlier today, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) expressed readiness to defend state institutions after supporters of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada Muqtada Al-Sadr demonstrated in front of the Supreme Judiciary, calling for meeting the demands of al-Sadr, including dissolving the Parliament to hold an early parliamentary election.

"The Popular Mobilization was keen not to be a party in the current political crisis, at a time when it finds itself obligated to protect civil peace, defend the state, prevent the collapse of its pillars, and protect the constitution," PMF said.

The Popular forces revealed that armed men were among the demonstrations near the Supreme Judicial Council building, considering these "painful and dangerous developments."

"We pledge people to defend them and their security along with the armed forces within the constitutional democratic system," PMF added.

Al-Sadr, who fought U.S. troops and became a kingmaker in Iraqi politics, has called for early elections and unspecified constitutional changes after withdrawing his lawmakers from Parliament in June.

His political opponents, mostly fellow Shiites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to his demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.

Iraq's 10-month standoff since the election is the longest stretch without a fully functioning government in the nearly two decades since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in a U.S.-led in 2003.

Al-Sadr was the biggest winner of last year's election but could not form a majoritarian government along with Kurdish and Sunni Muslim Arab parties, excluding his Iran-backed Shiite rivals