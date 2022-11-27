Rashid receives invitation to attend Arab-Chinese summit

Shafaq News / Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid received on Sunday an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King to attend the Arab-Chinese summit, scheduled to be held next month.

The Media Office of the Presidency said in a statement, "the President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Iraq, Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari," noting, "during the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between both countries."

For his part, the President stressed "the need to develop relations and expand the horizons of constructive cooperation and positive partnership in a way that guarantees the supreme interests of the two brotherly peoples", and reiterated his interest in strengthening ties between Baghdad and Riyadh.

In addition, president Rashid received the invitation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, to attend the Arab-Chinese summit to be held next month, which aims to strengthen Arab-Chinese relations.