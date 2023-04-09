Rashid points out shortage of children's hospitals in Halabja

Shafaq News / President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jameel Rashid, pointed out a shortage of children's hospitals as well as a lack of medical support staff, stating that the people of Halabja suffer from the absence of a hospital, despite their suffering from the effects of chemical gas.

This came during his meeting in Baghdad Palace with Ahmed Zouiten, the representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq, who delivered a message from the Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, regarding the development of the health sector in Iraq.

At the beginning of the meeting, attended by Health Minister Salih Al-Hasnawi, the President of the Republic confirmed that "Iraq has had a constant presence and communication with the World Health Organization," pointing out that Iraqi physicians work in the most advanced hospitals in the world. He also spoke about the health situation in Iraq, which was considered the best in the region but was affected due to the wars and violence that the country witnessed."

The Iraqi president referred to "the problem of a shortage of children's hospitals and a lack of medical support staff," indicating that "the people of Halabja suffer from the absence of a hospital despite their suffering from the effects of chemical gas."

He expressed "Iraq's keenness to cooperate with the international organization," and the President indicated that "the government has developed a program that supports the interest in the health sector and improves healthcare for citizens, which has been reinforced by supportive financial assistance in the upcoming budget."

The Iraqi President emphasized "the necessity of the return of the displaced to their areas and the end of their humanitarian suffering in cooperation with international organizations."

For his part, the representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq praised the efforts of the President of the Republic to strengthen relations with the World Health Organization and improve the health situation in Iraq.

Zouiten pointed out that the international organization is a key partner in promoting the health sector and ensuring the safety of food, water, and air through cooperation and coordination between the government and the organization.

Regarding the displaced, Zouigen confirmed that the organization supports the President's directives regarding the return of the displaced to their original areas of residence.