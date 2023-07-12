Rashid: ongoing consultations with Iran and positive relations with Washington

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stated on Wednesday that consultations between Iraq and Iran continue on a daily or weekly basis, noting the existence of a plan to secure the borders between the two countries.
Furthermore, the Iraqi President affirmed that the relationship between Baghdad and Washington is "good."
These remarks were made during an interview with Iran's Al-Alam TV channel, distributed by his office.
Rashid stated that "the stability and security that Iraq enjoys on various fronts will pave the way for the successful implementation of the government's program and improve relations with all countries worldwide."
He added that "the relations between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran are historical relations," pointing out the presence of a plan to secure the borders between the two countries.
The President emphasized that "consultations between Iraq and Iran continue on a daily or weekly basis in various fields, including trade, economy, security, and sometimes diplomacy." He confirmed the desire of both parties to reach agreements that serve the interests and independence of both countries.
He pointed out the pivotal role of Iraq in bringing together the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic and several countries in the region, explaining that Iraq's efforts to bridge the gap, particularly between Iran and Saudi Arabia, have been a positive turning point in the security situation and cooperation in the region.
Moreover, he stated that "improving relations between countries is necessary and is linked to security, economic, and social aspects." He highlighted that strengthening relations with any country in the region leads to strengthening overall regional relations and has a highly positive impact on the world, increasing respect for the region.
Regarding the relationship between the central government and the Kurdistan Region, the President confirmed that it is a good relationship despite differing viewpoints and specific demands. He noted that continuous meetings between the two sides have resulted in the approval of the region's budget and an agreement on oil exports in the Kurdistan Region.
He added, "We are working towards solidifying cooperation and serving the Iraqi society in these circumstances. Cooperation between the region and the central government is ongoing and intense, and I closely follow the situation. I have daily and continuous contacts to strengthen and improve relations in order to implement the programs of the regional government and the central government."
In another aspect of the interview, the President mentioned that the relationship between the government, the presidency, parliament, and even the political blocs during this period is excellent, characterized by understanding and agreement on many matters concerning the country's future and the interests of its citizens. He confirmed that the current focus is on implementing the government program, especially after the budget's approval, in order to provide services to the people and improve infrastructure and self-sufficiency.
Regarding the nature of relations between Baghdad and Washington, the Iraqi President stated, "Our relationship with Washington is good, and we do not hide that. We have coordination and visits to Washington by officials and delegations as needed and necessary. However, we focus on and preserve and defend Iraq's independence in all fields."