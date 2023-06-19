Rashid discusses revising laws of Saddam's era with Chief Justice

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, today, Monday, to discuss the revision of laws during Saddam Hussein's regime.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, it was highlighted that "the meeting revolved around the latest developments on the Iraqi scene, with the President emphasizing the necessity to sustain and enhance security and stability in the country, as well as leveraging it to foster the development of the national economy by attracting foreign investments."

According to the statement, the President stressed the importance of presenting the true reality of the Iraqi situation, encompassing security, political, and economic stability, as well as the reconstruction and building revolution, without any omissions.

Furthermore, during his remarks, Rashid touched upon his recent visit to Italy and the significant interest it reflected in Iraq, alluding to his address at the International Labor Organization, which conveyed positive developments in Iraq to the international community, including impactful projects of international partnerships.

On his part, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council praised the President's proposals and efforts in conveying the reality of the Iraqi situation to the international community, affirming his full support for the Presidency in reevaluating the legislative system and decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council in order to complete the legislation of the laws stipulated in the constitution, as stated in the statement.