Rashid discusses bilateral relations with Cypriot counterpart

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, held talks with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, in the Republic of Cyprus on Monday, aiming to lay the foundation for a new era of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He emphasized Iraq's desire to deepen and expand these relations comprehensively. Rashid highlighted Iraq's efforts to create suitable conditions to encourage greater involvement of public and private companies in various construction and investment sectors, citing substantial investment opportunities available in the country.

Additionally, he expressed Iraq's aspiration to establish strategic partnerships with friendly countries, including Cyprus, by establishing resident diplomatic representation in both nations to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Iraqi President also affirmed commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties globally, signing cooperation and partnership agreements across various economic, commercial, and cultural domains to expand partnerships based on the considerable potential available in both countries.

He condemned the ongoing aggression and atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza, reaffirming the Palestinians' right to establish their independent state on their entire territory. He urged the international community to act to halt the aggression and ensure the delivery of supplies to the people in Gaza.

Below is Rashid's speech at the press conference:

"Your Excellency, President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, esteemed...

Ladies and Gentlemen present here,

It gives me great pleasure to accept the gracious invitation extended by Your Excellency, the President, to visit your friendly country, the Republic of Cyprus.

This is a significant occasion to enhance relations between Cyprus and Iraq, developing them towards the horizons of friendship, cooperation, and collaborative work in various domains, serving the mutual interests of both our friendly nations and peoples.

We are fully prepared to work towards this goal. This was also evident in our meeting with Your Excellency, the President."

The President emphasized Iraq's commitment to creating conducive conditions to encourage both public and private sectors to engage more extensively in all sectors of construction and investment in Iraq.

"The Iraqi government reaffirms its desire and support for fostering more avenues of mutual cooperation with various friendly nations. Iraq aims to establish strategic partnerships with all friendly countries, including the Republic of Cyprus, to achieve mutual interests."

Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of establishing resident diplomatic representation in both countries to cement bilateral relations and facilitate cooperation and collaborative work.

The president added, "Iraq is keen on signing cooperation and partnership agreements in several economic, trade, and cultural areas to expand partnerships with other countries. This aims to align positions and political perspectives on issues of common interest within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions."

"We support any effort that enhances cooperation and fosters friendship between nations and countries. The security and political stability of both nations are of particular importance in creating a constructive and progressive environment."

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Iraq believes in the importance of resolving their plight by establishing an independent state and achieving peace based on fair principles in accordance with international law and human rights regulations.

For his part, Christodoulides expressed his happiness for the visit by the Iraqi President, marking the first official visit by an Iraqi President to Cyprus. He noted that this visit signifies a significant and pivotal moment in the history of Iraq-Cyprus relations, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation regionally and internationally.

Christodoulides highlighted the critical importance both Cyprus and Iraq place on upholding international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. He briefed the Iraqi President on the Cyprus issue and the mutual will to restart talks, aiming for reunification in line with international and European law and United Nations resolutions.

Discussions also focused on mechanisms to develop bilateral relations, expand economic cooperation, support and develop investments. The Cypriot Foreign Minister is set to visit Baghdad in early 2024 to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement and further economic and investment relations.

The discussions also covered activating cooperation in security matters, counter-terrorism, and sharing technical knowledge.

Expressing regret over the loss of innocent lives in the region, the Cypriot President stressed the necessity for a peaceful process to find a comprehensive solution in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the United Nations.