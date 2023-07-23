Rashid clarifies circumstances of Sako's decree and confirms neutrality

Shafaq News / President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid and representatives of religions in Iraq, on Sunday, held a protest to denounce deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran and Iraqi flag in Sweden and Denmark.

The Presidency’s media stated that the president received at Baghdad Palace, the Council of Christian Communities, which included the head of the Syriac Catholic community in Baghdad, Bishop Mar Ephrem Youssef Abba, the Patriarchal Administrator of the Armenian Catholics, Bishop Nerses Joseph Zabarian, the head of the Coptic community in Iraq, Father Mina al-Urshalimi, the official of the Baghdad churches of the old Eastern Church, Father Shimon Younis Aslan, the General Undersecretary of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Iraq, Father Younan al-Farid, in addition to the Secretary of the Sabian Spiritual Council, Sheikh Anmar Odeh Mahawi.

At the start of the meeting, President Rashid expressed his unwavering support for sects and religions in Iraq in a way that promotes peaceful coexistence, brotherhood, and solidarity among all segments of Iraqi society, emphasising that the Presidency of the Republic will appoint an adviser to monitor sect and religion affairs.

The president added that he "will be neutral and will stand at the same distance from everyone."

During the meeting, the circumstances of revoking Presidential Decree No. 147 of 2013 which granted Cardinal Sako legal authority as the head of the Chaldean Church, which sparked angry reactions and controversy in Iraqi circles, were clarified.

The delegation, for its part, emphasized that the Presidency of the Republic is their main supporter, and that they support Iraqi people's unity with every measure consistent with the Constitution and the law.

Furthermore, the delegation vehemently condemned the burning of the Holy Quran and the repeated insults to the holy texts, which are contrary to all values and beliefs.

On the other hand, the President attended today's vigil at the Presidency of the Republic in protest of deliberate insults to the Quran and the Iraqi flag, which was attended by a group of women representing various religions and sects, as well as the Council of Christian Communities and other religions.

Participants in the vigil denounced the burning of the Holy Quran and the tearing of the Iraqi flag, as well as the tolerance of Sweden and Denmark for such acts offensive to Islam.