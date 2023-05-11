Rashid calls for dialogue to resolve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News / Iraq's President Abdel-Latif Jamal Rashid reiterated his call for dialogue on Thursday. He emphasized that the destinies of the two governments are intrinsically linked, and they cannot be separated from one another.

During the opening ceremony of the Barzan exhibition in Erbil, Rashid stated, "Our people's history is filled with numerous glories, and throughout the years of our national and ethnic struggle, this struggle has produced many great leaders. Thanks to their endeavors, our Kurdish national path has persisted in pursuing the legitimate rights of our Kurdish people."

"We have remained a vibrant nation, proud of our leaders." He added that these leaders have always been a shining star in the sky of this nation, admired by all generations.

Rashid acknowledged that the regional events and the specific circumstances of the country present numerous challenges to both the regional and federal governments. "The area has suffered from wars and political instability; however, now there is an opportunity to foster closer relations through peaceful, fraternal dialogue and rebuild the country anew."

"It is time for Iraq's constituents to sit down, set aside all disputes, and build a healthy environment," Rashid continued. "We must rehabilitate the country's infrastructure and particularly create stability and a conducive political atmosphere for future generations by harnessing Iraq's wealth."

The president highlighted the many issues and disputes between Erbil and Baghdad while noting the existing ties of cooperation. He called for the resolution of all disagreements and the creation of a political program to ensure the rights of the people of Kurdistan, making Kurdistan an essential factor for stability.

Rashid concluded by stressing that the fate of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are intertwined and inseparable, clarifying that Iraq cannot achieve stability without stability in Kurdistan. Furthermore, he emphasized that the regional government requires the support of the federal government to face the challenges ahead.