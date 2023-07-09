Rashid calls for Arab-Kurdish cultural center

Shafaq News / President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid emphasized the need to address the current generation's lack of proficiency in the Arabic language and highlighted the importance of establishing an Arab-Kurdish cultural center that serves the cultural movement in Iraq and highlights the role of literary and artistic figures.

The statement was made during a meeting held on Sunday at the presidential palace in Baghdad, as reported by the Presidency of the Republic's media, and mentioned in an official statement.

President Rashid received today the Head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Safeen Dizayee and his accompanying delegation, as well as the Head of the Representation of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Baghdad, Fares Issa. The meeting focused on discussing important current issues and political developments.

The President stressed the necessity of the effective presence of the region's representatives in Baghdad, as it contributes to enhancing relations between the two sides. He also highlighted the need to establish an Arab-Kurdish cultural center that serves the cultural movement in the country and showcases the works of literary and artistic figures to the public. He pointed out that there is a deficiency in the Arabic language proficiency among individuals of this generation, and efforts must be intensified to rectify this flaw.

Furthermore, the President addressed the importance of studying history and promoting the culture of reading and knowledge.

In this context, he discussed several draft laws, such as the Union Council, the Water Council, and the Women's Law, emphasizing the need to address many of the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Leadership Council.

Rashid also mentioned that the Presidency of the Republic has worked with relevant state institutions, such as the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice, to release numerous detainees, exceeding approximately five thousand detainees, during the past months.

He also referred to the positive developments witnessed in the country in the fields of services and security, emphasizing that consolidating security and stability are two pillars for solving all problems.

In turn, the members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the President and his keenness and follow-up on the work of the Foreign Relations Department in the region's government.

They reaffirmed their serious efforts to enhance relations with the central government and parliament, thereby supporting external communication in the best interests of all citizens.