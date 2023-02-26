Rashid and Romanowski discuss water scarcity and security files

Shafaq News / During a meeting at the Baghdad Palace, President Abdul Latif Rashid emphasized the significance of cooperation, coordination, and consultation between the United States and Iraq on matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement by the presidency of the republic, Rashid highlighted the crucial role of the New York Water Conference in addressing the issue of water scarcity and climate change, which affects Iraq significantly.

He emphasized that stability in Iraqi cities would encourage investments and enhance living conditions and services for Iraqis.

The President also drew attention to the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), pointing out the distressing circumstances faced by these families. He called on international organizations to exert greater effort to facilitate the return of IDPs and to ensure that they are provided with adequate conditions.

Rashid expressed the Iraqi government's commitment to promoting security and stability, fighting corruption, rehabilitating infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. He also acknowledged the valuable contribution of the United States in supporting Iraq's war against terrorism and extremism.

In response, American Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, renewed her country's support for Iraq's endeavors to enhance security and sovereignty. She praised the President's efforts to strengthen the relationship between the two nations and develop it in a way that serves both their interests.

Romanowski emphasized the importance of Iraq's participation in the upcoming water conference in New York, given the critical water scarcity and climate change issues that Iraq faces.

She expressed her hope that the resolutions made during the conference would offer workable solutions to the problem of water scarcity in Iraq.