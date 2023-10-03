Rashid advocates local governance in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / President Abdellatif Jamal Rashid of Iraq proposed the formation of a local government in Kirkuk through "consensus" among its diverse components. He emphasized that enacting the oil and gas law could resolve disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

Rashid, in an interview with Iraq's Al-Hadath channel, highlighted the necessity of "consensus among Kirkuk's components to establish a local government representing Kirkuk's people. Supporting both the federal government and the Kurdistan Region in this matter is essential."

The President underscored the need for "fair, transparent, and free elections in the upcoming provincial council polls," deeming objections to election results as a natural occurrence. He pointed out that the existing issues stem from the absence of comprehensive legislation concerning oil and gas, which, once enacted, could resolve all disputes.

"We are against any party using Iraqi and Kurdistan Region territories against any neighboring state. This is our clear policy," he emphasized, stressing Iraq's positive relationship with Saudi Arabia. "We aim to deepen ties in all aspects, supporting Saudi Arabia's role in the region."

Rashid also highlighted Iraq's robust ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a relationship of immense importance due to their extensive 1,400-kilometer border. Furthermore, he affirmed Iraq's strong connection with the United States, expressing gratitude for their assistance in toppling a tyrannical regime that threatened the region and the world at large.