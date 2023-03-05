Rashid: Iraq is ready to play a constructive international role

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, said today, Sunday, that the country is ready to regain its constructive role on both the regional and international stages.

This came during a speech delivered on behalf of the President by his advisor Adnan Ibrahim Mohammed, during the second annual Erbil Forum conference on "Turning Points and the Future of the Middle East," according to a Presidential statement.

The advisor to the President stressed that "the concerned political parties are determined to find common ground and build national consensus," pointing out that "Iraq is ready to regain its constructive role on both the regional and international stages."

He added that the formation of the new Iraqi government took some time, but the elections yielded fruitful results, as "we were able to mobilize support for the new government to implement its ambitious ministerial program, including the reform and construction of public infrastructure and addressing the housing and unemployment crisis."

"The new Iraq aims to strengthen its relations with its neighbors on the basis of mutual respect, and through diplomatic channels. It also seeks to address common files related to border security and the flow of water from the source countries to ensure sufficient shares of water for all parties."

He continued, "Iraq has entered a new stage despite facing long-standing challenges, leaving behind decades of war and destruction in pursuit of its national development vision," confirming, "the concerned political parties are determined to find common ground and build national consensus."

"Iraq has made significant progress in crude oil production, as this progress continues towards investing in natural gas processing and refining. The appropriate legal frameworks support petrochemical industries in Iraq, and therefore Iraq has the potential to become a hub for petrochemical industries, capable of global competition."

Rashid's Adviser concluded, "What unites our visions and ideas regarding the present and future of the country is much greater than what we differ about."