Rashid, Al-Sudani stresses the importance of approving the 2023 budget

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, in Baghdad.

Both sides discussed "national issues and the challenges facing implementing the government program, especially in boosting the economy."

Al-Sudani and Rashid stressed the importance of accelerating approving the 2023 fiscal budget law to "implement projects and provide service for citizens."