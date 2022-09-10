Rapporteur of Iraq's parliament says it will convene after the Arbaeen anniversary

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body will resume its sessions after the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, parliament rapporteur Gharib Askar said on Saturday.

Lawmaker Askar told Shafaq News Agency that the political blocs and the parliament presidium have agreed to schedule a session for the election of a new president shortly after the Arbaeen anniversary.

"Many bills are stalled. They shall be read and voted on as soon as the parliament resumes its work," he said.

The lingering impasse in Iraq immobilized the already-limping legislature when the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in July commanded his followers into storming the parliament building to prevent his rivals in the Shiite Coordination Framework from appointing a prime minister of their own.

That paralysis, driven largely by the personal vendettas of elites, has converted Iraq's political system into a high-stakes chess game with destabilizing consequences. Ordinary Iraqis have no choice but to watch.

Almost a year after national elections were held, Iraq remains unable to escape the longest run without a government since the 2003 U.S. invasion that reset the political order.