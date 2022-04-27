Raisi to al-Halboosi: forming a new government in Iraq is a must

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halboosi, met on Wednesday with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Halboosi discussed with his host cooperation prospects between the two neighboring countries the fields of trade and economy.

The two leaders attached "importance to the parliamentary cooperation [between Tehran and Baghdad] for strengthening the bonds of relations between the two countries."

"Our two countries have gone through difficult years. Iran has been subjected to economic sanctions. Iraq has been subjected to terrorism, and everyone has been affected by the global and health crisis represented by the Corona pandemic, as well as repeated violations of the sovereignty of countries, so we look forward to the coming days to be better for our peoples, and this is our responsibility to strive together to arrange the situation in the region in a proper way and upgrading our relations," al-Halbooosi said.

The Iranian President expressed his happiness for the close relationship between the Iranian Shura Council and the Iraqi Council of Representatives, "hoping that this visit will be a turning point to improve relations between the two countries, noting that the new Iraqi Parliament would play an active role in the context of promoting rapprochement and economic and social cooperation, and would be a headquarters for strengthening parliamentary cooperation with neighboring countries."

"Raisi reiterated his country's support for Iraq and its stability, hoping that reconciliation and harmony would prevail among the political forces and that the formation of the new government in Iraq would be completed as soon as possible, and that the citizens' problems would be resolved," the statement concluded.