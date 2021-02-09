Raisi and Zeidan discussed prisoners extradition and Soleimani's assassination

Shafaq News / The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, and the Iranian chief justice, Ibrahim Raisi, discussed on Tuesday issuing a special pardon for Iraqi and Iranian prisoners detained in Iraqi and Iranian countries' prisons.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, the two sides discussed ways of cooperation between the judicial and investigative authorities in the two countries in the file of the assassination of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

The two sides discussed cooperation between the ministries of justice in the neighboring countries regarding the extradition of the arrestees and convicts, as well as the partnership between the Iraqi Integrity Commission and the Iranian Inspection Organization in combating corruption, money laundering crimes, and smuggled funds.

The guest signed multiple Memoranda of understanding with the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministry of Justice, and the Integrity Commission and agreed with the Iraqi side on establishing specialized committees to oversee the personal status issues of Iraqi and Iranian citizens residing in the two countries.