Raisi: Iraq and Iran have a deep history that stems from culture and belief

Shafaq News / Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi confirmed on Sunday that the visit of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Tehran represents a turning point in the development of relations between the two countries.

"The relationship with Iraq is not an ordinary relationship, but rather a deep in history that stems from culture and belief, and there is a will between the two countries to develop relations in various fields," Raisi said in a joint press conference with Al-Kadhimi.

"During the meeting discussed the relations between the two countries to enhance work with neighboring countries, we see that the Iraqi people and Iraqi government are the closest to us among other neighboring countries," the statement explained.

It added that the two sides discussed enhancing trade, political and economic relations.