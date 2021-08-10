Report

Raisi: Iran has always sought to solve Iraq's issues

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-10T20:56:38+0000
Raisi: Iran has always sought to solve Iraq's issues

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, handed today the Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi, an invitation from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to attend the Baghdad Conference.

Hussein said in a statement, "The Baghdad Conference aims to support the political process and economic growth in Iraq", adding, "the consolidation of sustainable security in the region will not be achieved without the participation of Iran and Iraq."

For his part, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi welcomed the Iraqi government's initiative, according to the official Iranian agency IRNA.

"Cooperation between the region's countries without foreign interference is the necessary condition for the region's stable security," Raisi said.

He added, "Iran has always sought to solve Iraq's problems, because we consider the growth and prosperity of Iraq a part of our growth and prosperity."

Earlier today, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Tehran.

