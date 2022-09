Shafaq News / Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi revealed that European countries have requested to get the green light to intervene and solve the current crisis in Iraq.

In an interview with al-Jazeera TV Channel, Raisi said that Iran "would be happy to see a new strong government in Iraq. However, Iraqis should not tolerate any U.S. presence anymore."

"Several European countries contacted Tehran to talk about Iraq's crisis. They were informed that the issue only concerns the Iraqi side," he said.