Raghad Saddam Hussein: I may play a role in Iraq's political life

Shafaq News / Raghad Saddam Hussein, the daughter of the Iraqi president whose rule was toppled by the American invasion in 2003, made interesting statements about the existence of a shadow government outside Iraq under its leadership.

Raghad said during a recent television interview, "anything can happen in Iraq now. I cannot say more."

She added, "let us not anticipate things."

Hussein revealed that she travels between Arab countries without being affected by the arrest warrant issued by her country against her years ago, saying that she and her family members enjoy appreciation and support from these countries.

Furthermore, Hussein said that she might be part of Iraq's political life, and she is certain that she will return to her country, which she left with her sister Rana and their children, fleeing with the fall of her father's rule in 2003.