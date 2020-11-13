Report

Radwaniyah attack, all ISIS militants are killed

2020-11-13
Shafaq News / All terrorist members in Radwaniyah act were killed.

"Based on intelligence, Baghdad Operations Command killed all members of terrorist group that targeted Al- Sahwa fighters and Iraqi soldiers in Radwaniyah area." Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi said in a statement.

"All terrorist cells threat the security of our people and forces will be pursued." He confirmed.

On November 9, four killed and three wounded in a terrorist attack in Radwaniyah area, west of Baghdad. The security media cell.

The Sahwa is composed of Sunni Arab tribal sheikhs in Anbar Governorate in western Iraq rose up against al Qaeda in late 2006.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraq fully defeated the ISIS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, the remnants have since melted in urban areas, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent attacks against security forces and civilians.


