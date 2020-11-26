Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Raballah sets fire to a massage center in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-26T19:49:00+0000
Raballah sets fire to a massage center in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A group calling itself "Raballah" published a video clip showing people destroying a massage center in Baghdad on Thursday and setting it on fire.

The video showed a group of masked people, beating girls who appeared to be workers at the Massage Center.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the civil defense teams rushed to the scene and stopped the fire.

Raballah is a group that was active on social media, its statements showed that it was working for the Iraqi armed factions supported by Iran.

It was famous for publishing news of the attacks launched by unidentified persons on the international coalition supplies =convoys and even published some events before they happened.

However, this group began to emerge at an accelerated pace on the ground, and its members stormed press and party institutions and set fire to them under various arguments, including the lack of respect for Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi or the Ashura ceremony.

 

related

An Iraqi scientist warns of radiation in Baghdad that has reached Britain and calls for a state of emergency

Date: 2019-09-23 11:36:40
An Iraqi scientist warns of radiation in Baghdad that has reached Britain and calls for a state of emergency

Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Date: 2020-05-03 10:39:40
Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Demonstrations in the capital Baghdad turn into an open sit-in in Tahrir Square

Date: 2019-10-25 19:41:07
Demonstrations in the capital Baghdad turn into an open sit-in in Tahrir Square

Al-Fateh to participate in Baghdad - Washington strategic dialogue

Date: 2020-06-03 13:07:29
Al-Fateh to participate in Baghdad - Washington strategic dialogue

State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-03 16:07:02
State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad

Iranian and British ambassadors stress the importance of cooperation with Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-15 14:41:29
Iranian and British ambassadors stress the importance of cooperation with Baghdad

Iraq isolates 6 areas, mostly in the capital

Date: 2020-05-16 15:37:44
Iraq isolates 6 areas, mostly in the capital

"Saairun" submits a proposal to solve the crisis of explosive equipment

Date: 2019-08-13 12:44:35
"Saairun" submits a proposal to solve the crisis of explosive equipment