Raballah movement appeared in military parade in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Raballah movement organized an armed parade in several areas of the capital, Baghdad.

"This parade is a threatening message to the American and its agents," the movement said in a statement.

The Movement said it supports parliamentary demands to reduce the US dollar rate against the Iraqi dinar "in support of the poor and the deprived," warning against delaying in approving the 2021 budget “to obtain own gains,".

Raballah showed support to the Kurdistan’s share in the budget.

"All political parties within the government must be aware that we will not remain silent for long if the people's demands, especially the people of the southern governorates, are not fulfilled in the paragraphs of this budget.”

Raballah is a newly formed group; it’s appeared to be pro-Iranian but Iran never claims that.

It was famous for publishing news of the attacks launched by unidentified persons on the US-led coalition supplies convoys and even published some events before they happened.

However, this group began to emerge at an accelerated pace on the ground, and its members stormed press and party institutions and set fire to them under various arguments, including the lack of respect for Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi or the Ashura ceremony.