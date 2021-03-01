Raba'allah threatens Sheikh Ali with a "heart and earth-shattering" response

Shafaq News / Raba'allah group threatened to attack the house and offices of the Iraqi MP, Faiq Al-Sheikh Ali, and the headquarters and offices of the Saudi "MBC" channel, against the background of the latter's recent statements in which he described Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Hadi Al-Ameri, and Nuri Al-Maliki as "traitors".

The "Rab'allah", an unknown group believed to be linked to the factions close to Iran, posted on its Telegram website, "Currently, the targets are being precisely determined, and the response will be harsh and earth-shattering".

The group referred to "the offices of the Saudi 'MBC' channel in Baghdad and the governorates, and all the headquarters of the Fa'iq Daaboul's party and his home in Najaf and Baghdad."

Sheikh Ali responded in a strongly worded tweet challenging the armed group and threatening to reveal shocking information.

In a televised interview with MBC, Sheikh Ali said, "Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Hadi al-Ameri, and Nuri al-Maliki are traitors to Iraq because they fought with Iran against Iraq in the Iraq-Iran war in the eighties of the last century."

The "Rab'allah" group had previously stormed media and partisan offices in Baghdad, setting them ablaze before the eyes of the security forces that did not respond or arrest any of them so far.