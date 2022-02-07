RPG targets a gathering place for Tishreen Movement activists in Najaf, no causalities

Shafaq News/ An "RPG" missile targeted a hall that receives supporters of the Tishreen Revolution in Kufa.

A security source told Shafaq News that unidentified men fired an RPG at Al-Naranj hall in Kufa district, Najaf governorate.

"The attack caused material damage to the building, without any human losses."

According to our source, the Hall is a place for frequent meetings of supporters of the October Revolution

In October 2019, mass demonstrations engulfed Baghdad and southern Iraq as citizens protested widespread corruption, unemployment, and poor public services. Nearly 500 people were killed.

The Tishreen (October) uprising became the largest and longest-lasting social movement since 2003. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.