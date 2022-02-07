Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

RPG targets a gathering place for Tishreen Movement activists in Najaf, no causalities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-07T06:35:47+0000
RPG targets a gathering place for Tishreen Movement activists in Najaf, no causalities

Shafaq News/ An "RPG" missile targeted a hall that receives supporters of the Tishreen Revolution in Kufa.

A security source told Shafaq News that unidentified men fired an RPG at Al-Naranj hall in Kufa district, Najaf governorate.

"The attack caused material damage to the building, without any human losses."

According to our source, the Hall is a place for frequent meetings of supporters of the October Revolution

In October 2019, mass demonstrations engulfed Baghdad and southern Iraq as citizens protested widespread corruption, unemployment, and poor public services. Nearly 500 people were killed.

The Tishreen (October) uprising became the largest and longest-lasting social movement since 2003. The protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

related

Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 16:11:24
Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Demonstration's Central Committee to organize a protest near Al-Sistani's residents

Date: 2021-02-27 10:56:23
Demonstration's Central Committee to organize a protest near Al-Sistani's residents

Najaf administration denies imposing a curfew

Date: 2021-07-19 21:29:34
Najaf administration denies imposing a curfew

I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-30 15:59:13
I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Blazes swept 65 dunums of wheat fields in two Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-10 13:26:57
Blazes swept 65 dunums of wheat fields in two Iraqi governorates

A Brigadier-General dismissed for financially blackmailing a kidnapper

Date: 2021-04-05 19:21:55
A Brigadier-General dismissed for financially blackmailing a kidnapper

One killed and four injured in clashes between security forces and drug traffickers in Najaf

Date: 2021-09-07 06:12:18
One killed and four injured in clashes between security forces and drug traffickers in Najaf

A former senior official in Najaf Airport to be fined and imprisoned over corruption cases

Date: 2021-06-16 12:11:45
A former senior official in Najaf Airport to be fined and imprisoned over corruption cases