Qubad Talabani: ISIS persists and poses a threat

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Qubad Talabani, cautioned on Sunday that ISIS has not yet been eradicated and still poses a threat to the Region and all of Iraq. His remarks came in response to the bilateral dialogue between Baghdad and the US aimed at ending the presence of the Global Coalition in the country.

Talabani made these remarks during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the third annual conference of KRG representatives in Erbil, which spans five days.

He stated, "I believe we are not in a post-ISIS phase; the organization persists and poses a threat. Most countries with representation in Iraq and Kurdistan share this belief."

Highlighting ISIS as an existential threat to Iraq and Kurdistan, Talabani emphasized that this is why nations with military representation are present in the Region and Iraq. He affirmed that a key rationale for the continued presence of Global Coalition forces is to combat terrorism foremost.