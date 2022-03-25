Qaytouli: Parliament did not inform us about tomorrow's session

Shafaq News / The independent Presidential candidate, Kamal Aziz Qaytouli, said that he was not informed about the time and the program of the Presidential vote session.

Qaytouli said in a statement, "until the moment, the Parliament did not contact us, the Presidential candidates, to inform us about the time we should show up, nor the session's program, nor our permit to enter the Parliament tomorrow."

Qaytouli called on the MPs to intervene and ask the Parliament Presidium to provide all information for the candidates.