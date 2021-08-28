Qatari analyst to Shafaq News on Baghdad's Summit: an introduction to mutual projects

Shafaq News/ Dawha will embrace the diplomatic ties with Baghdad, Qatari political analyst Salih Ghareeb said on Saturday, hinting at an ample involvement of the Gulf monarchy in the Iraqi investment sector soon.

"Qatar's participation in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership came to bolster the bilateral ties that link Qatar to Baghdad," Ghareeb said in reference to the in-person attendance of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, the State of Qatar Emir, in the meeting.

"The speech delivered by the Emir asserted the deepness of the Qatari-Iraqi relations, Qatar's position from the events in Iraq, its willingness to help it emerge from the crisis and cope with challenges facing it."

"We, the Gulf states, reached late to Iraq given the massive dangers it was subjected to, whether terrorism or internal conflicts."

Ghareeb highlighted Baghdad's support to Dawha during the Gulf Crisis via "opening the ports and the political stance it took."

"The outcomes of the conference and the closed chambers meetings will define Qatar's position and its support to Iraq," he added, "the two countries will exchange projects."

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbors to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister. Saudi Arabia is being represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.