Qatari Emir to Visit Baghdad in Important Visit

Shafaq News/ ThOn Wednesday, the Iraqi government announced that the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow, Thursday, for a visit described as "important" by government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi.

The visit of the Qatari Emir holds significant political and economic dimensions, according to Al-Awadi, although no further details were provided.

Last May, an informed source in the Iraqi government revealed that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would undertake an official visit to Iraq in June. The source further stated that during his visit to Baghdad, the Qatari Emir will meet with the three Iraqi presidencies, along with several Iraqi political leaders.

The discussions are expected to cover various topics, including the commercial and investment sector, security cooperation, and other relevant issues.