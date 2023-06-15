Qatari Emir Arrives in Baghdad for High-Level Talks

Shafaq News/ Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday for a state visit featuring high-level talks with Iraqi officeholders.

The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, issued a brief statement confirming that he personally welcomed the Qatari leader at Baghdad's international airport.

On Wednesday, government spokesman Basim al-Awadi announced that Sheikh Tamim would be arriving for a visit of "significant political and economic dimensions," offering no further details.

Last May, an informed source in the Iraqi government disclosed to Shafaq News Agency that the Qatari Emir was slated for an official visit to Iraq in June.

The source said that Al Thani would meet with the Prime Minister al-Sudani, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi in addition to a slew of Iraqi political leaders.

The meetings, according to the source, would encompass discussions on trade, investment, security cooperation, among other significant issues.