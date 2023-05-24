Qatari Amir to Make Significant Visit to Iraq

Shafaq News / Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to make an official visit to Iraq in June, as revealed by an informed source within the Iraqi government on Wednesday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that the Qatari Amir will undertake a "significant" visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, next month.

The source added that Al Thani will meet with the three Iraqi presidencies, as well as a number of Iraqi political leaders, during which he will discuss various topics, including the commercial and investment sectors, security cooperation, and other matters in Baghdad.