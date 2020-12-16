Qatar to support Iraq in different fields

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji met, on Wednesday, the Qatari ambassador to Baghdad, Khaled Hamad Al-Sulaiti.

According to a statement by Al-Araji's office, the two parties discussed strengthening bilateral ties and ways of supporting the security and stability of the region.

Al-Araji stressed Iraq’ keenness to strengthen the relations with Arab and regional countries, and expressed desire to develop the Qatari-Iraqi cooperation in all fields.

For his part, the Qatari ambassador expressed his country's readiness to support Iraq, in the fields of investment, education, Health and others.