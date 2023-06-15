Qatar's Emir Announces $5 Billion Investment in Iraq During Official Visit

Shafaq News/ Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, announced today his country's plans to invest five billion dollars in various sectors in Iraq over the coming years.

The announcement was made during the Emir's official visit to Baghdad, where several memorandums of understanding were signed to boost cooperation in energy and investment projects.

The visit also witnessed the signing of agreements with Qatari private sector entities, focusing on areas such as energy, electricity, and the management of hotels and hospitals. These agreements aim to strengthen economic ties between Qatar and Iraq further.

The discussions during the visit also touched upon initiatives to enhance regional economic relations.

One notable initiative includes supporting the development of the electricity network interconnection in the Gulf and its connection with the southern Iraqi network.

The Emir's visit and the commitment to significant investments underscore the growing economic partnership between Qatar and Iraq, paving the way for increased cooperation and development in various sectors of mutual interest.