Qatar is looking forward to receive Al-Kadhimi in Doha, Qatari Minister says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T13:25:37+0000
Qatar is looking forward to receive Al-Kadhimi in Doha, Qatari Minister says

Shafaq News / The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, informed the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, that his country's statemen are looking forward to receive him in Doha.

This came during Al-Kadhimi's meeting with the Qatari minister at his office in Baghdad, according to an official statement.

The statement added that the minister expressed his country's readiness to support Iraq in various fields, adding that it is looking forward to receiving the Iraqi Prime Minister in Doha as soon as possible.

"During the meeting, they discussed developing bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional issues of common interest", the statement pointed out.

Furthermore, both parties discussed, "ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Doha, especially in the economic, security, political, and investment fields."

Earlier today, the Qatari minister arrived in Baghdad on an official visit.

