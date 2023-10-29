Qatar invites Iraqi prime minister to attend 21st Doha Forum

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has received an official invitation from Qatar to attend the 21st edition of the Doha Forum, scheduled to take place next month.

This invitation was extended during a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq, Sultan Mubarak Khalifa al-Kubaisi, a readout by al-Sudani's bureau said.

During the meeting, al-Sudani and his guest discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, regional challenges, and ways to enhance cooperation prospects in the fields of energy and investments.

The ambassador also handed al-Sudani an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, for Iraq to participate in the 21st Doha Forum, scheduled for December.

The meeting also touched upon the Israeli aggression in Gaza, and the worsening situation following Israel's tightening of the years-long blockade on civilians, depriving them of their basic human rights.

The premier emphasized the importance of coordinating Arab and international efforts and taking swift action to halt the aggression while opening safe corridors for aid to reach the people of Gaza.