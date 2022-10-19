Qatar expresses support for the new Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on assuming his new position.

Al-Sudani's media office said both sides emphasized the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation.

The PM stressed the new government is determined to overcome the current challenges and "build balanced relationships with the regional and international countries."

For his part, the Emir expressed Qatar's support for the efforts of the new Iraqi government, confirming that Doha would continue developing relations with Iraq to "serve the two brotherly people and enhance stability in the region."