Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Qatar expresses support for the new Iraqi government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-19T17:09:01+0000
Qatar expresses support for the new Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on assuming his new position.

Al-Sudani's media office said both sides emphasized the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation.

The PM stressed the new government is determined to overcome the current challenges and "build balanced relationships with the regional and international countries."

For his part, the Emir expressed Qatar's support for the efforts of the new Iraqi government, confirming that Doha would continue developing relations with Iraq to "serve the two brotherly people and enhance stability in the region."

 

related

Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 09:00:23
Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

PM Barzani meets Qatar's Foreign Minister 

Date: 2022-02-18 15:00:32
PM Barzani meets Qatar's Foreign Minister 

Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 11:30:46
Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

At an Iranian request, Qatar to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement; source

Date: 2022-02-21 10:21:15
At an Iranian request, Qatar to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement; source

Barham Salih receives an official invitation to Qatar

Date: 2021-03-24 10:54:53
Barham Salih receives an official invitation to Qatar

Qatar expresses interest in investing in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-24 12:42:30
Qatar expresses interest in investing in Iraq

Qatar is looking forward to receive Al-Kadhimi in Doha, Qatari Minister says

Date: 2021-03-24 13:25:37
Qatar is looking forward to receive Al-Kadhimi in Doha, Qatari Minister says

Iraq invites Emir of Qatar to participate in Baghdad Summit

Date: 2021-08-14 12:11:11
Iraq invites Emir of Qatar to participate in Baghdad Summit