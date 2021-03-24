Qatar expresses interest in investing in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, announced that his country is seeking to invest in projects in Iraq.

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, Al Thani said that the meetings he had with the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi were "fruitful."

He added that the main topic discussed in his visit today is how to develop and strengthen economic relations between the two countries, adding that it was agreed to reactivate economic cooperation between Qatar and Iraq.

"We look forward to enhancing investment and economic cooperation," Al-Thani said, noting that this is an opportunity to support the stability of Iraq by providing projects and job opportunities.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani arrived earlier this morning in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit.