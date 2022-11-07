Qatar and Iraq discuss energy cooperation prospects
Shafaq News/ Qatar's ambassador to Iraq, Khalid bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, on Monday conveyed Qatari Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's congratulations to Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani for the formation of his government, and the latter praised the Gulf monarchy's efforts to host the world cup slated to take place later this month.
In a meeting at his bureau earlier today, al-Sudani discussed with al-Sulaiti the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Doha, cooperation prospects between the two countries, and the activation of the Qatari-Iraqi Committee.
The prime minister shed light on the upcoming FIFA world cup taking place in Qatar soon, praising it as a success and pride for the entire Arab world.