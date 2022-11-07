Qatar and Iraq discuss energy cooperation prospects

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-07T09:36:42+0000

Shafaq News/ Qatar's ambassador to Iraq, Khalid bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, on Monday conveyed Qatari Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's congratulations to Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani for the formation of his government, and the latter praised the Gulf monarchy's efforts to host the world cup slated to take place later this month. In a meeting at his bureau earlier today, al-Sudani discussed with al-Sulaiti the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Doha, cooperation prospects between the two countries, and the activation of the Qatari-Iraqi Committee. The prime minister shed light on the upcoming FIFA world cup taking place in Qatar soon, praising it as a success and pride for the entire Arab world.

related

Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 16:03:10

Iraq’s President made a phone call with the Emir of Qatar

Date: 2021-08-21 17:54:50

Emir of Qatar: we declare our support for Iraq

Date: 2021-08-28 12:57:27

Iraq receives 16+ tons of medical equipment from Qatar and Jordan

Date: 2020-07-24 05:35:58

Kurdistan’s PM meets in Doha with the Qatari Minister of Trade

Date: 2022-02-16 07:15:17

Qatar to support Iraq in different fields

Date: 2020-12-16 20:07:29

Kurdistan's PM meets with the Emir of Qatar in Doha

Date: 2022-02-16 09:30:59

Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 09:00:23