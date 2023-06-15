Qatar Declared as One of Iraq's Key Allies; Emir Affirms Iraq's Regional Importance

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani hailed Qatar as one of Iraq's major regional allies, highlighting Doha's keenness to participate in Iraq's development path.

The statement came during a joint press conference with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who started an official visit to Baghdad.

"The visit of the Qatari Emir to Iraq reflects the deepening relationship between the two countries," stated Al-Sudani. "We have the potential to achieve strong integration with Qatar, which will remain one of our key allies in the region."

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's substantial oil reserves of 145 billion barrels and its favorable environment for promising work opportunities supported by security and political stability. He further indicated that the talks between Iraq and Qatar encompassed security cooperation for the region's benefit, affirming Iraq's readiness to collaborate with its brothers in achieving peace, development, and prosperity.

Furthermore, Sheikh Tamim expressed the significance of the visit to Baghdad, underscoring the depth of the relationship between Iraq and Qatar. He confirmed the agreement with Prime Minister Al-Sudani on enhancing trade exchanges and emphasized the need for their growth.

The Emir stated that discussions also revolved around strengthening relations in the energy, trade, and economic sectors and regional initiatives such as the electrical interconnection project.

"We have signed several memorandums of understanding in the fields of trade and energy," he added.

Acknowledging Iraq's importance in the region, he concluded by emphasizing that Iraq's security is integral to regional stability.