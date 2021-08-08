Qassem al-Jabbarin claims responsibility for the bomb attacks on the Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ A Shiite paramilitary group named "Qassem al-Jabbarin" (QJ-Smasher of Oppressors) claimed responsibility for three roadside bombings against the Global Coalition in separate territories of the country.

In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, the armed group said that it carried out three attacks by roadside bombs on the Coalition's supply convoys in Babel, Baghdad, and Nasiriyah.

QJ said that those operations came "in response to the call of the homeland, the right to defend the land from the American occupation forces, and avenge the blood of the leaders of victory."