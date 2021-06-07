Qassem Musleh released based on a judiciary decision

Shafaq News/ A reliable source revealed that the leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Qassem Musleh, was released today, based on a judiciary decision.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "He will be officially received by al-Hashd's leaders shortly."

On May 27, five brigades of al-Hashd al-Shaabi cordoned off several sites inside the Green Zone, including the homes of PM Al-Kadhimi and Major General Abu Ragheef, as well as the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers building, following the arrest of the leader in al-Hashd, Qassem Musleh, on charges of terrorism.

The arrest raised questions mark over the incident, as some indicated that Musleh was accused of targeting the Ain al-Assad military base in al-Anbar, while others said he was facing accusations of assassinating activists in the popular movements.