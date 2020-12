Shafaq News / Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the explosions that targeted the international coalition supplies in Samawah and south of Baghdad.

In a statement, the faction said that targeting the occupying forces have resumed as “patience and truce have ended.”

Today, Thursday, an explosion targeted vehicles belonging to the international coalition forces in Iraq, on Al-Muthanna highway, in the second incident of its kind in less than a day.