Qasd commander condemns the attack on the Kurdish Council office

Shafaq News/ The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, tweeted on Tuesday that no one has the right to attack the Kurdish National Council's offices in Syria or any political party in Rojava.

Unidentified persons opened fire on the Kurdish National Council's headquarters on Sunday, in the city of Al-Darbasiyah in northeastern Syria.

He added that the Asayish would fulfill its duty according to the law.

Abdi also denounced in a separate tweet the clashes that took place in Amadiyah area in Duhok governorate in Kurdistan region, "The attack of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on the PKK forces is objectionable."

Abdi indicated that these attacks would harm the Kurdish cause, calling on the parties to stop these clashes and solve problems through dialogue.