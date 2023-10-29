Qais al-Khazali meets Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza developments

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, met with a delegation from Hamas to discuss the latest developments in the besieged Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, held in his office, al-Khazali received a delegation from Hamas, including the movement's leader, Osama Hamdan, and Mohammad al-Hafi, a member of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office, along with their accompanying delegation.

According to a statement from al-Khazali's media office, the meeting included a review of the significant developments in the Gaza Strip, the resilience of the resistance, and the courage of its fighters in confronting the most intense attacks by the occupying entity.

The statement added that al-Khazali emphasized Iraq's and the resistance factions' unwavering stance on critical issues of the Islamic nation, with the Palestinian cause being a paramount concern